Govt cuts general hajj package cost: Minister

The government has reduced the cost of general hajj package compared to last year despite the high price of dollar, Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan said today (20 April).

Tk1,04,178 has been reduced for government hajj package while Tk82,818 for private hajj package, he said, while inaugurating 'Hajj pilgrims training 2024' at Osmani Smriti Auditorium.

Faridul said the government is working so that the pilgrims can perform the hajj at a fair cost. The government is also working to ease the official works of pilgrims and it (government) is determined to provide best service to them.

He said the training has been arranged so that the pilgrims can perform the hajj following proper religious rules. Skilled trainers have been selected for the training, he said.

Religious Affairs Secretary A Hamid Zamadder presided over the training programme while Additional Secretary (hajj) Matiul Islam, Additional Secretaries Nayeb Ali Mandal and Dr Manjurul Haque and Dhaka Hajj Office Director Muhammad Kamruzzaman, among others, addressed it.