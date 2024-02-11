Govt to cut use of single-use plastic by 90% in Dhaka: Saber

Bangladesh

BSS
11 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 09:56 pm

Related News

Govt to cut use of single-use plastic by 90% in Dhaka: Saber

He urged the lawmakers to take effective steps to check the use of single-use plastic in their respective constituency

BSS
11 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 09:56 pm
File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

The government has taken an initiative to cut the use of single-use plastic by 90% in Dhaka city within the next two years aiming to save the capital from plastic pollution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (11 February).
 
"The use of one-time plastic, which is severely harmful to the environment, must be prevented to protect the Dhaka city from its consequences," he told the House while responding to a supplementary question from ruling party lawmaker Ferdous Ahmed.

Saber Hossan said about 30,000 tonnes of solid waste is being generated daily in the country and of those, seven tonnes is generated in Dhaka city each day.

Of the total solid waste, he said, 10% is single-use plastic.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"If we can stop the use of single-use plastic, it will be a good example for Bangladesh," the environment minister said.

He urged the lawmakers to take effective steps to check the use of single-use plastic in their respective constituency.

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Single Use Plastic / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

8h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

13h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

1h | Videos
What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

Now | Videos
Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

1h | Videos
'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

3h | Videos