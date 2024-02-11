Govt to cut use of single-use plastic by 90% in Dhaka: Saber

The government has taken an initiative to cut the use of single-use plastic by 90% in Dhaka city within the next two years aiming to save the capital from plastic pollution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (11 February).



"The use of one-time plastic, which is severely harmful to the environment, must be prevented to protect the Dhaka city from its consequences," he told the House while responding to a supplementary question from ruling party lawmaker Ferdous Ahmed.

Saber Hossan said about 30,000 tonnes of solid waste is being generated daily in the country and of those, seven tonnes is generated in Dhaka city each day.

Of the total solid waste, he said, 10% is single-use plastic.

"If we can stop the use of single-use plastic, it will be a good example for Bangladesh," the environment minister said.

He urged the lawmakers to take effective steps to check the use of single-use plastic in their respective constituency.