Govt criticises US HR report; finds out misinformation

The government on Wednesday criticised the US report on Bangladesh's human rights practices that contains some "misinformation" collected primarily from the "anti-government propaganda machines".

"We're thoroughly studying the report and will share in detail with the press on Sunday," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters as his initial comment was sought on the report.

He said the government will do whatever necessary to help the US government comes out from the "wrong perception."

The state minister pointed out a number of areas of the report in which the government was blamed without any justification. "It's wrong. It's lie. It's far from reality."

The state department released the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, an annual report required by US law.

US President Joe Biden has put human rights at the centre of his foreign policy. The United States said they are committed to a world in which human rights are protected, their defenders are celebrated, and those who commit human rights abuses are held accountable.

"Working together, we must commit ourselves to promoting respect for human rights. We must speak honestly about the challenges we face. Progress on human rights begins with the facts," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

Guided by the United Nations' Universal Declarations on Human Rights and subsequent human rights treaties, the country reports cover observance of and respect for internationally recognised human rights and worker rights.

The country reports do not draw legal conclusions, rate countries, or declare whether they failed to meet standards.

"President Biden is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values with our diplomatic leadership, and one that is centered on the defense of democracy and the protection of human rights," said the US Embassy in Dhaka.

In this 50th anniversary year of the US-Bangladesh bilateral relationship, promoting democracy, good governance, and human rights will remain paramount, it said.