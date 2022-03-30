Govt criticised in parliament for soaring commodity prices 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:35 pm

Opposition leaders in a parliamentary session on Wednesday came down heavily on the incumbent government for its failure to check soaring commodity prices. They blamed corruption and mismanagement of government bodies concerned for the unprecedented hikes. 

"While we are celebrating the golden jubilee of the country, people are struggling to manage their daily essentials owing to price hikes. Most goods are now beyond their means," said Gulam Mohammad Siraj, a BNP-backed lawmaker. 

Referring to a recent study, the parliament member said 43% of people, who are also struggling to survive amid the pandemic, cut their spending on food.

"Our per capita income has reached $2,600 on paper, but it is not helping lower-income people survive at all. Even the middle-class are now joining TCB's long lines and the educated but unemployed are advertising to provide tutoring in exchange for food."

Siraj from Bogura-6 constituency said the government, operating on crony capitalism, was backing criminal syndicates manipulating commodities prices. "Thousands of crores of taka are being laundered with improprieties running rampant." 

He also said the government was taking some initiatives but a little too late; it formed a task force two months after the markets had already gone volatile. "For example, in the last 45 days, at least Tk3,000 crore has been bagged with the rise in edible oil prices."

Voicing that almost 6 crore people were in poverty, the BNP leader said the gap between the rich and the poor was increasing alarmingly due to the government's corruption and mismanagement.  

Echoing Siraj, Jatiya Party-backed lawmaker Sayed Abu Hossain said prices of all commodities were now soaring, increasing the burden on people with lower, modest incomes. 

"Holy Ramadan is knocking at the door and the government should ensure daily essentials at affordable prices." 

"The government sometimes says trader syndicates are raising prices, but we know no one is as powerful as the government. Then why is it not taking the necessary steps?" added Sayed Abu Hossain.

"People are buying goods with their hard earned money and are not seeking charity. So, please ensure fair prices for them," he said. 

In replying to a query at the session, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the prices of essential commodities were now at tolerable levels, and assured prices would be affordable during Ramadan, the upcoming month of fasting.  

essentials price / Parliament

