Govt to construct high-rise apartments at Purbachal for low-income people

Bangladesh

BSS
22 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
22 June, 2023, 05:45 pm

The government today approved a proposal in principle for constructing high-rise apartments at Purbachal New Town Project on PPP basis for the low-income group people.
 
The approval came from the 14th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) held Thursday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
 
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said following a proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, RAJUK would now build high-rise apartments at Purbachal New Town project on PPP basis instead of the earlier proposed G to G agreement with Singapore.
 
The high rise apartments will be built at Sector 3, 8,9,10,13, 25 and 29 of the Purbachal New Town.
 
Mahmudul said that the day's CCEA meeting also approved a proposal in principle for procuring the "BVRS software license and support service for registering voters" operations by the Bangladesh Election Commission under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).
 
Besides, the meeting also okayed a proposal from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism for withdrawing the construction of Khan Jahan Ali Airport in Bagerhat project from the PPP list.

