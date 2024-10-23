Govt compensates 34 people for acquiring land in Rajshahi

The government has compensated 34 people with Tk12.23 crore for acquiring their land for various development projects in the city.

The government has acquired their land to implement various ongoing projects, including Rajshahi Medical University.

The cheques for compensated money were distributed at a function held yesterday (22 October) at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner (DC).

Deputy Commissioner Sarker Asim Kumar, accompanied by Additional DC Zobayer Hossain and Land Acquisition Officer Mithila Das, handed over the cheques to the landowners.

Sarker Asim Kumar said 67.68 acres of land in the Borobangram, Shilinda, and Baroipara areas were acquired for the Rajshahi Medical University project, and 563 affected landowners will be given compensation worth around Tk758.81 crore.

The RMU campus will house a 1,200-bed hospital to facilitate healthcare services for the people and expand medical education and research in the northwest and southern parts of the country.

He said around 21 big and small buildings, including an academic, administrative, 1,200-bed hospital, mosque, school, daycare centre, central library, VC's Lounge, dormitory, and medical gas plant, will be built.

A nursing institute will also be established on the campus to create skilled nurses.

The medical university has been playing a vital role in expanding medical education in the region by arranging competent and devoted workforces, as it has already achieved academic excellence to a greater extent.

Upon the successful implementation of the project, around 780 graduate and postgraduate level students of 68 departments under 10 faculties will gain opportunities for medical study and research.

In addition, around 5,000 people in the medical and nursing professions will gain employment opportunities. Besides, two crore people in the country's northwest region will benefit from improved medical and healthcare facilities.