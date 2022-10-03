Govt committed to maintaining communal harmony: Law minister

The Awami League government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is committed and determined to maintain communal harmony in the country.

"We believe it is the government's job to give everyone the rights and opportunities to practice their religion.

"We have been ensuring the rights and opportunities keeping that in mind and will continue to do so in future as well", he said.

The minister made the remarks while providing donations for various puja mandaps after visiting the Durga Puja Mandap at Radhamadhav Akhra of Akhaura upazila Sadar in Brahmanbaria on Monday (3 October).

The minister also said that the government has allocated money for the smooth completion of Durga Puja and these funds have already reached the mandaps.

Radhamadhav Akhra management committee President Chandan Kumar Ghosh presided over the event in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam, Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman and Akhaura Municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa among others.