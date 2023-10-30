Govt committed to holding free, fair national polls: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
30 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Govt committed to holding free, fair national polls: PM

Incumbent and former election commissioners from India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal called on the prime minister today.

BSS
30 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:17 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reaffirmed that the government is steadfast to hold a free and fair national election.

The premier made this remark when a group of incumbent and former election commissioners from India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office here.

They are: former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr S Y Quraishi, Chairman of Election Commission of the Maldives Fuwad Thowfeek, Chairman of Election Commission of Sri Lanka R M A L Rathnayake, Election Commissioner of Nepal Sagun Shumsher J B Rana and former Election Commissioner of Nepal Ila Sharma.

They are visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of the Election Monitoring Forum (EMF), which is an election watchdog consisting of incumbent and former election commissioners from neighbouring countries.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The premier mentioned that the Election Commission of Bangladesh has been constituted under "the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022", saying "under the act, the chief election commissioner and other commissioners have been appointed.

Moreover, she continued, the government has given absolute budgetary independence to the election commission.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ruling Awami League, said that the Election Commission (EC) has already set several examples of holding elections including parliamentary by-elections and local government elections.

During the call on, the prime minister said female candidates alongside males can contest in 300 seats of Jatiya Sangsad, while there are also 50 seats reserved only for the females proportionally from the political parties representing the parliament.

Referring to the 2018 general elections, she said the BNP took part in that elections by nominating 700 candidates in 300 seats and they changed their candidates time and again. "Even, the BNP withdrew their candidates from the polls on the day of voting to make the elections controversial," she added.

The head of the government also briefed about the picture of vote rigging in the past by the military dictators and BNP, saying one military dictator took over the power illegally violating the constitution and declared himself as President although he was Chief of Army Staff.

She continued that "the military dictators ascended to the state power unconstitutionally and later formed political parties".

About the politics of BNP, Sheikh Hasina said, BNP has now no leadership and its top two leaders are convicted by court for their misdeeds and crimes.

During the meeting, the delegation members said they discussed the issue of the next general election in Bangladesh with the Election Commission (EC).

"The EC of Bangladesh is very confident in holding the national election in a free and fair manner," said former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi.

He said that the Indian Election Commission takes over the administrative power of the government during the election time.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

13h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

1h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

4h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

3h | TBS World