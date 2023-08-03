Govt committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election: Law minister tells British envoy

Law Minister Anisul Huq has reiterated the ruling government's commitment to hold a free, fair and peaceful election.

"Our focus remains on the elections. We are committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election as promised by Sheikh Hasina's government," Anisul told British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke during a meeting today (3 August).

The law minister said they discussed Bangladesh's development, for which Sarah Cooke underscored her commitment.

"I came to Bangladesh at a very interesting time," Sarah Cooke was quoted by the law minister as saying.

Highlighting the significant influence of British law on the legal infrastructure of Bangladesh, Anisul Huq said they discussed the recent advancements in the field of law and explored avenues for further enhancement.

In response to a query whether there was any discussion with the high commissioner concerning Tarique Rahman's sentence and his repatriation, the law minister clarified, "No such discussion took place."

When informed that the foreign minister and information minister have both indicated the government's efforts to bring back Tarique Rahman, the law minister responded, "I have not engaged in discussions on this matter with the ministers. I will review the details and provide a response later."