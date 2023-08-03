Govt committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election: Law minister tells British envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 05:01 pm

Related News

Govt committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election: Law minister tells British envoy

In response to a query whether there was any discussion with the high commissioner concerning Tarique Rahman's sentence and his repatriation, the law minister clarified, “No such discussion took place.”

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 05:01 pm
Govt committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election: Law minister tells British envoy

 

Law Minister Anisul Huq has reiterated the ruling government's commitment to hold a free, fair and peaceful election.

"Our focus remains on the elections. We are committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election as promised by Sheikh Hasina's government," Anisul told British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke during a meeting today (3 August).

The law minister said they discussed Bangladesh's development, for which Sarah Cooke underscored her commitment. 

"I came to Bangladesh at a very interesting time," Sarah Cooke was quoted by the law minister as saying. 

Highlighting the significant influence of British law on the legal infrastructure of Bangladesh, Anisul Huq said they discussed the recent advancements in the field of law and explored avenues for further enhancement.

In response to a query whether there was any discussion with the high commissioner concerning Tarique Rahman's sentence and his repatriation, the law minister clarified, "No such discussion took place."

When informed that the foreign minister and information minister have both indicated the government's efforts to bring back Tarique Rahman, the law minister responded, "I have not engaged in discussions on this matter with the ministers. I will review the details and provide a response later."

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low