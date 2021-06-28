Govt committed to ensuring nutritious foods by 2030: Food minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said on Monday that the government is committed to ensuring the availability of nutritious foods by 2030 as they are working on this relentlessly.

He made the remarks while attending a virtual national level review and validation meeting on National Food and Nutrition Security Policy 2020.

The minister said the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy 2020 has been prepared to ensure food and nutrition needs of the country's people. This policy will make nutritious food available.

He said the agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sectors have made a significant contribution to the improvement of the country's nutritional status. The availability of a quality and balanced diet has increased in the country. People's awareness about food and nutrition has also increased.

He said, giving it top priority, the present government has been working on food security since 2009. Researchers, food specialists and development partners have given and been provided various suggestions through validation workshops. This will help ensure food and nutrition safety in future action plans.

FAO Representative in Bangladesh, Robert D Simpson, said, "The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) provides technical assistance to the Food Ministry to formulate an integrated food and nutrition policy for the country. If the goals of the policy are achieved, the consumption of nutritious and safe food will increase."