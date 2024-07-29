Govt committed criminal offence by shooting quota reform protesters: Supreme Court lawyers 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

Govt committed criminal offence by shooting quota reform protesters: Supreme Court lawyers 

By what right, under what law are they [students] being picked up by block raids? We condemn it,” ZI Khan Panna, noted Supreme Court lawyer and chairperson of Ain O Salish Kendra, said on the occasion.

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 09:36 pm
A police fire tear shell during a clash with students in the capital on 18 July. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A police fire tear shell during a clash with students in the capital on 18 July. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The government has committed criminal offences by firing shots on quota reform protesters during the recent unrest, Supreme Court lawyers said today (29 July), demanding trial on the matter.

Speaking at a human chain programme on the court premises today, they condemned the killing of students and others during the quota reform protest.

"I have never seen so many students killed because of a completely non-political demand since the Pakistan regime. By what right, under what law are they [students] being picked up by block raids? We condemn it," ZI Khan Panna, noted Supreme Court lawyer and chairperson of Ain O Salish Kendra, said on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"In every step, the government is violating the constitution obtained by sacrificing blood," he added.

Criticising the Detective Branch for taking protest coordinators into custody citing 'security reasons', the senior lawyer said, "The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has guidelines. Six coordinators were detained defying that direction. They are being made to give statements. You will have to answer for it one day."

Also speaking on the occasion, senior lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain expressed sorrow for those killed during the quota reform protests.

"We want to know where, by whom, how many were killed. Even now, thousands of students and common people are facing mass arrests. I have heard they are not being granted bail," she said.

Senior Lawyer Tabarak Hossain said when the students were peacefully protesting to push home a demand, a minister ordered a student organisation to take steps against the protesters, which initiated the chaos and anarchy.

"Then the police opened fire indiscriminately. Then the BGB was deployed. Later the army was deployed, and a curfew was imposed in the country. These are unconstitutional, unjust and punishable offences. By doing this, the government has committed a criminal offence against the people of the country. It should be judged."

Supreme Court lawyers Aneek R Haque and Jyotirmoy Barua also spoke on the occasion.

Top News

Supreme Court Lawyer / Bangladesh / Quota Reform Protest Violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

3h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

14h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos