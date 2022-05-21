Govt Class-III employees’ association demand a 60% salary increase

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 06:50 pm

Association leaders also called upon the government to pay helpless and frustrated government employees a medical allowance of Tk4,000

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Class-III Government Employees' Association has demanded a 60% increase in the salaries of government employees for the interim period until the new national pay scale is published.

In a written statement at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Saturday, Md Saljar Rahman, the secretary-general of the association, said that after the last national pay scale which was given in 2015, the prices of daily necessities including gas, electricity, water and medical expenses have been increasing abnormally in the last seven years. Thus, a new national pay scale is essential for government employees in leading a normal life.

The leaders also called upon the government to pay helpless and frustrated government employees a medical allowance of Tk4,000.

They have further requested the government to remove the inequalities in terms of salary and designation among employees of equal rank and similar education qualifications in various government offices.

To press home their demands, the association leaders announced that they would submit a memorandum with demands to the prime minister on 24 May, and hold rallies from 26 May to 9 June in different offices in Dhaka and other districts.

If their demands are not met, a human chain will be organised on 11 June in front of the Jatiya Press Club. 

From the association, its president Md Lutfur Rahman, executive presidents Nurunnabi, Raihan Chowdhury, Asaduzzaman, Taijul Islam, Humayun Kabir, vice presidents Selim Mollah, Monirul Islam, Abul Kalam Azad, Khatibur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, Ibrahim Mia, Mozammel Haque were present at the conference among others.  

