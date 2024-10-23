Govt to carry out awareness campaigns for strictly banning polythene bags

Bangladesh

Govt to carry out awareness campaigns for strictly banning polythene bags

As part of the move, the government has taken some measures that include public awareness meetings, clean-up programmes and distribution of alternatives to polythene bags in six kitchen markets of Dhaka city

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The government has decided to carry out awareness campaigns as part of its plan to strictly enforce the existing ban on the use and marketing of polythene shopping bags across the country. 

As part of the move, the government has taken some measures that include public awareness meetings, clean-up programmes and distribution of alternatives to polythene bags in six kitchen markets of Dhaka city. 

An awareness meeting with participation of the people will be held in Khilkhet kitchen market at 11am tomorrow (24 October) in order to implement the programme under the 'Integrated Approach Towards Sustainable Plastics Use and Marine Litter Prevention in Bangladesh' project implemented by the Department of Environment with the technical assistance of UNIDO and financial support of the government of Norway.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan earlier on 9 September said the use of polythene and polypropylene shopping bags will be banned in all superstores across the country from 1 October.

The government has decided to strictly implement the existing ban according to Section 6(a) of the Bangladesh Environment Protection Act, 1995 (Amended-2010). 

