Govt cannot give permission to anyone to create chaos: Hasan

Bangladesh

BSS
30 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 07:29 pm

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud Wednesday said the government could not give permission to anyone for creating chaos and an unstable situation through gathering arsonists in Dhaka city from all over the country.

"The Suhrawardy Udyan has been allocated with the aim of assisting BNP in holding their rally peacefully. And the government could not give permission to anyone for creating anarchies," he told reporters while replying to a query at the meeting room of his ministry at the Secretariat here.

Earlier, the minister unwrapped the covers of the English version of" Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100" published by Department of Film and Publication (DFP) and Samriddhir Sopane Swadesh' published by Press Information Department (PID).

Secretary of the ministry Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, principal information officer Md Shahenur Mia and DFP director Mohammad Ali Sarker, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Hasan said the conference of Chhatra League has been rescheduled and it will be held on 6 December instead of 8 December so that BNP can hold their rally without any hassle. But their intention is to create anarchies, he added.

He said the government has to take steps in the interest of providing security to public life and to maintain peace in the country. The government would show its strict stance if BNP tries to hold their rally in Naya Paltan rejecting the allocated place, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said the AL leaders and activists have been requested to maintain vigilance so that none could carry out anarchies. For this, they will be alert in every ward and resist trouble makers along with police and people if needed, he added.

In the function, Hasan said the prices of food commodities have increased all over the world. But, the prices of food in Bangladesh are lower than in other countries, he added.

He said Bangladesh left behind India in per capita income during the Covid-19 pandemic and it is now about $3000. The Padma Bridge has been completed while the construction works of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnafuli River is also nearing completion, he added.

He said Bangladesh is moving ahead indomitably under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country is on the stage of prosperity, in reality, Hasan added.

Humayun said the whole world is passing through a crisis due to the war and pandemic. Production is the main solution to survive in this situation, he added.

