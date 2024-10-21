Govt scraps 3 Bangladesh envoys’ contracts in diplomatic reshuffle

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:26 pm

Related News

Govt scraps 3 Bangladesh envoys’ contracts in diplomatic reshuffle

However, govt gave contractual appointment to journalist Ansari as ambassador

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:26 pm
Govt scraps 3 Bangladesh envoys’ contracts in diplomatic reshuffle

The interim government has cancelled contractual appointments of Bangladesh envoys to the United States, Russia, and United Arab Emirates.

The envoys are Kamrul Ahsan, in-charge of Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow, Mohammad Imran, Ambassador in Washington DC, and Md Abu Zafar, in charge of Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Public Administration's Contract and Foreign Recruitment wing yesterday issued a gazette notification, cancelling their appointment. The order will come into effect immediately.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The government also gave a contractual appointment to journalist Mushfiqur Fazal Ansari as ambassador (with senior secretary status).

The same ministry today (21 October) issued a separate notification, assigning Ansari to the foreign ministry for his appointment as an ambassador to a Bangladesh mission abroad.

The notification states that Ansari has been appointed as ambassador for a three-year term, on the condition that he renounces any involvement in other professions, businesses, or affiliations with government, semi-government, or private institutions and organisations.

This appointment will be effective from the date of joining.

Ansari worked as the then prime minister Khaleda Zia's assistant press secretary from 2001 to 2006).  He is working for New York-based online news portal JustNewsBD as Editor.

Top News

Bangladesh / Ambassadors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

59m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos