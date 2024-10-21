Govt scraps 3 Bangladesh envoys’ contracts in diplomatic reshuffle

The interim government has cancelled contractual appointments of Bangladesh envoys to the United States, Russia, and United Arab Emirates.

The envoys are Kamrul Ahsan, in-charge of Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow, Mohammad Imran, Ambassador in Washington DC, and Md Abu Zafar, in charge of Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Public Administration's Contract and Foreign Recruitment wing yesterday issued a gazette notification, cancelling their appointment. The order will come into effect immediately.

The government also gave a contractual appointment to journalist Mushfiqur Fazal Ansari as ambassador (with senior secretary status).

The same ministry today (21 October) issued a separate notification, assigning Ansari to the foreign ministry for his appointment as an ambassador to a Bangladesh mission abroad.

The notification states that Ansari has been appointed as ambassador for a three-year term, on the condition that he renounces any involvement in other professions, businesses, or affiliations with government, semi-government, or private institutions and organisations.

This appointment will be effective from the date of joining.

Ansari worked as the then prime minister Khaleda Zia's assistant press secretary from 2001 to 2006). He is working for New York-based online news portal JustNewsBD as Editor.