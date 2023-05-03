Govt to buy 3 crore blank smart cards at Tk406cr for Election Commission

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 05:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The government will buy three crore blank smart cards for the Election Commission (EC) at a cost of Tk406 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement approved the proposal at its 15th meeting held in Dhaka on Wednesday (3 May).

Under the 'Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services (2nd Phase)' project, the Armed Forces Department of the Prime Minister's Office will purchase the cards from the Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (BMTF) managed by the Bangladesh Army.

Besides, the committee also approved the Ministry of Railways' proposal regarding the extension of the tenure of the consulting firm engaged in the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.

The committee approved an additional expenditure of Tk301.42 crore for the project to extend the duration of the consulting firm till May 2024.

Election Commission (EC) / Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) / smart cards

