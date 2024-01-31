Govt buildings will be made with environment-friendly technology, materials: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks to media after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a community center adjacent to Goran Sheikh Russel Ground in Khilgaon in the capital on Wednesday (31 January). Photo: Courtesy

Government buildings will be built using environment-friendly technology and materials, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (31 January).

"The government has taken this decision to control air pollution and stop wastage of valuable agricultural land," he said while laying the foundation stone for the construction of a community center adjacent to Goran Sheikh Russel Ground in Khilgaon in the capital.

He mentioned that the relevant ministries and departments, including the city corporation and municipalities, shall follow the targets of the environment ministry in the construction of offices.

The environment minister said many basic needs of the people of the area will be fulfilled as a result of the construction of the Goran Community Center.

Speaking at the event, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas said this community center will be environment friendly, fire and earthquake resistant.

"It will have modern facilities including parking, underground water reservoir, water pump, fire fighting room, councilor room, health care, toilet, gymnasium, washroom, banquet hall and lift," he added.