Govt to bring food producers, traders under one roof: Food Minister

The government has been working to bring the food producers and the traders under one umbrella as they are now being regulated by 18 agencies which cause complications and harassment, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said.

"There are differences of opinions among agriculture, commerce, industries and food ministry on the issues related to food trading. That's why the issue of regulatory authorities was raised at the cabinet which will be decided by the cabinet," the minister told a seminar marking World Food Safety Day 2022 at Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He also said that the Bangladesh food safety authority (BFSA) works on ensuring the safety of food and it is not a licensing authority. That's why the businesses do not care about them.

Addressing the traders, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that many businesses adulterate foods intentionally for making a profit.

"We want to export our food not only for the Bangladeshi communities but also the foreigners by improving its quality," he said.

The minister also informed that law is underway on rice processing and how to make it safe. The draft law was passed by the cabinet and now is pending vetting at the law ministry. This law will help regulate the rice traders more strictly, he added.

He emphasized public awareness of the price hike of rice as the price increases after packaging.

Food Secretary Nazmanara Khanum said that the ministry wants to strengthen the safe food authority. Although the authorities are working relentlessly, people say that their work is not visible.