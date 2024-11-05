Govt borrows Tk8,333cr from savings tools in Q1 of current fiscal

The government has borrowed Tk8,333 crore from savings tools in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year.

Officials concerned said after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, the operating expenses have decreased by a lot.

One of the reasons for this is that many people, including ministers and MPs, are not spending regularly as before, they said.

Accountability has been increased for any public money spending. Due to this, borrowing has been falling below the previous government's target of borrowing.

The interim government is not taking any money from the central bank to support controlling inflation.

On the other hand, in the two months till August, Tk18,250 crore was repaid in previous loans.

At the same time, Tk28,952 crore was taken from commercial banks. Due to which, the overall net debt of the government in the banking sector has increased by Tk10,702 crore.