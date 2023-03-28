Govt body raising awareness against unsafe Iftar items

The state-run Bangladesh Food Safety Authority is conducting awareness raising campaigns chiefly for businessmen at the capital's Iftar selling hubs with film actor Ferdous Ahmed.

Tuesday, one such awareness raising team visited some eateries at the Bailey Road area. During the visit, Ferdous was accompanied by Food Safety Authority Member Professor Dr Md Abdul Alim and Deputy Director Md Abdus Sobhan.

Ferdous told reporters that authorities are trying to raise awareness over the unsafe ingredients in our daily Iftar items, and proper procedures for preparing safe items.

"Every year in the Holy Ramadan, a lot of people fall sick from eating oily and spicy foods. Safe food is our right and everyone wants to avail it. We are conducting this campaign so that none is deprived of this right," Ferdous said.

While campaigning with celebrity power can ensure better message delivery, Tuesday's visit also highlighted the perils of fame – particularly given this is the age of digitalisation. Ferdous had troubles communicating with shopkeepers as he was surrounded by about 10-15 Youtubers.