Govt believes in people's mandate, not in conspiracy: Home minister

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the government believes in people's mandate, not in muscle power or conspiracy.

"We do not believe in any conspiracy. I don't believe in any muscle power or gun power. We only believe in people's mandate. We believe in people's rights," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a view exchange meeting with 11 national and 37 Narayanganj-based organisations on the occasion of the inauguration of a building of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) at Chashara in Narayanganj as the chief guest.

With local lawmaker and BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Narayanganj-4 lawmaker Shamim Osman and Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem.

Putting trust in the incumbent government, Asaduzzaman said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Various ill-attempts are being made to leave the country behind," he said, adding that despite all odds, Bangladesh's economy has progressed a lot.

Highlighting the present government's endeavour to change the people's fate, he said: "When we assumed power, the poverty rate was 28%. Currently, it is 5%. Insha Allah, it will be zero in 2040. Significant success will be achieved in 2030. Literacy rate will be cent percent by 2040."

About the role of industrial police in the country, he said the industrial police have created a bridge between the owners and workers of factories.

"The industrial police managed to convince the workers that these factories belonged to them. If the factory is damaged, it is also harmful for them. The idea of this industrial police came from the mind of the Prime Minister," he added.

Later, the home minister attended a rally of the Awami League at Railgate number-2 area of the city.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

