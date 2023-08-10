Govt bans militant group Jama’atul Ansar

The government has banned newly formed militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, considering it a threat to public safety and the nation's overall law and order.

The home ministry issued a notice today (10 August) banning the militant group.

"It appears to the government that the activities of the militant group called Jamaat Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya are a threat to public safety. Therefore, its activities have been banned in Bangladesh," reads the notice.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) discovered the Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in 2022 while investigating the disappearance of eight youths in Cumilla.

According to RAB, the separatist group in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), struck a deal with Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya to shelter and train its members in exchange for money.

The RAB has so far arrested 82 members and leaders of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya. At least 17 members of KNF were also arrested for assisting the militants in training and other activities in the hills.