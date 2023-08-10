Govt bans militant group Jama’atul Ansar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 06:29 pm

Related News

Govt bans militant group Jama’atul Ansar

The home ministry issued a notice today (10 August) banning the militant group

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 06:29 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The government has banned newly formed militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, considering it a threat to public safety and the nation's overall law and order.

The home ministry issued a notice today (10 August) banning the militant group.

"It appears to the government that the activities of the militant group called Jamaat Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya are a threat to public safety. Therefore, its activities have been banned in Bangladesh," reads the notice.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) discovered the Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in 2022 while investigating the disappearance of eight youths in Cumilla. 

According to RAB, the separatist group in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), struck a deal with Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya to shelter and train its members in exchange for money.

The RAB has so far arrested 82 members and leaders of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya. At least 17 members of KNF were also arrested for assisting the militants in training and other activities in the hills.

Top News

Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya / Banned

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

34m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil