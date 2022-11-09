Govt bans foreign travel at public companies' expense

The government has banned foreign travel of all officers and employees of state-owned organisations at their institutions' expense.

All orders on the officers' and employees' foreign travel with the funding of the government have been cancelled in a notice issued Wednesday (9 November).

Earlier, the ban on their foreign trips was imposed in the context of post-Covid economic recovery and ongoing global crisis.

Earlier in May, the finance ministry issued an order to bar all officers in government, semi-government, and autonomous organisations alongside government banks and financial institutions from travelling abroad.

The ministry instructed to cancel foreign trips at the expense of these organisations.

The decision came as part of the government's plan to reduce pressure on foreign reserves and resolve the dollar crisis.