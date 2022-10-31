Govt, autonomous offices to run from 9am to 4 pm daily from 15 Nov

The government has decided to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 9am to 4pm daily. The new office hours will come into effect from 15 November.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (31 October).

"Office schedule of all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions has been rescheduled," Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam said after the meeting.

"As winter is coming, all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations in the country will run from 9 am to 4 pm from 15 November until further instructions," he added.

Earlier on 22 August, the government decided to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily to save electricity.