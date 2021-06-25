Govt asks media to ban controversial ad defaming Bandarban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 11:48 am

Tourists and locals used to come to enjoy the beauty of the mountains in Bandarban during rainy season. Photo: TBS
Government has asked television channels and other media to stop broadcasting an advertisement that contains threatening someone to overnight transferring to Bandarban.

The Press Information Department (PID) made the request in a letter to the media on Thursday.

The commercial with the dialogue "If you don't do my job, I will transfer you to Bandarban overnight" allegedly defamed the Bandarban district.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Ministry had recommended that the advertisement be barred from broadcasting.

The committee asked to take effective steps to stop such advertisements as it identified Bandarban as a bad place, inaccessible area, unsuitable for living etc.

