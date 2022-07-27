Govt asks media to avoid word ‘adivasi’ for ethnic minorities 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 08:54 pm

Ethnic minorities. Photo: Collected
Ethnic minorities. Photo: Collected

The government has urged the media as well as the civil society not to use the word "adivasi" to mention the communities who are defined as "ethnic minorities" in the constitution.  

In a circular issued on 19 July, the Information Ministry asked the media to avoid the use of the word "adivasi" in different programmes, discussions and talk-shows that will be aired on the occasion of the International Indigenous Peoples' Day on 9 August. 

Civil society members, including university teachers, experts and newspaper editors, have also been asked to be aware about avoiding the use of the word 'adivasi' while participating in the discussions and talk-shows, the circular added.

In the 15th amendment of the constitution, minority ethnic communities in Bangladesh have been referred to as "tribes" or "ethnic minorities", the circular reads.

 

ethnic minorities

