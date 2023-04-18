Govt asks city corps, municipalities to ensure markets install fire hydrants, extinguishers

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
18 April, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 10:39 pm

Govt asks city corps, municipalities to ensure markets install fire hydrants, extinguishers

The local government, rural development and co-operatives ministry has instructed all the city corporations and municipalities to ensure that markets in their respective areas install fire hydrants and keep enough fire extinguishers to prevent accidents.

On Tuesday, the ministry sent a letter signed by Md Shamsul Islam, deputy secretary of the local government, rural development and co-operatives ministry, to the mayors and chief executive officers of all the city corporations and municipalities across the country in this regard.

The letter asked the city corporations and municipalities to ensure that the market management committees strengthen and ensure round-the-clock security at their establishments and install closed circuit cameras and smoke detectors to prevent fire.

The letter also said the authorities must ensure certification after verifying whether electricity, gas and other utility connections at the markets are in safe and proper condition.

Besides, the authorities have to take initiatives to immediately move chemicals and flammable materials stored in market shops and warehouses to safe places. Besides, chemical factories located inside markets should also be shifted elsewhere.

The ministry also asked the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure that there is sufficient air movement inside the markets. They should also ensure that the markets that have central air conditioning systems run them effectively.

Besides, the city corporations and the municipalities were asked to strengthen security at the Eid congregations.

The ministry also asked them to repair the roads under their management so that traffic can move smoothly during the Eid holidays.

The ministry asked the city corporations and municipalities to inform the Local Government Division about the steps taken to carry out the instructions.

