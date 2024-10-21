Govt appoints Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury as new PR to UN

Bangladesh

BSS
21 October, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:39 am

Related News

Govt appoints Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury as new PR to UN

Chowdhury joined the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu as Ambassador on November 11, 2020

BSS
21 October, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:39 am
Bangladesh&#039;s new Permanent Representative to the UN Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury. Photo: BSS
Bangladesh's new Permanent Representative to the UN Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury. Photo: BSS

The government has appointed Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury as the new Ambassador and Permanent Representative (PR) of Bangladesh to the United Nations (UN) in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an order issued yesterday (20 October).

He will succeed Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the current permanent representative to the UN, who is set to retire in December this year.

Chowdhury joined the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu as Ambassador on November 11, 2020.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During his diplomatic career, Chowdhury served in various capacities in Bangladesh's missions in New Delhi, Islamabad, and New York.

At the foreign ministry's headquarters in Dhaka, he held positions in several departments including Administration, External Publicity, Multilateral Economic Affairs, Protocol, United Nations, South East Asia, and the Foreign Service Academy.

Chowdhury, a graduate of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1998.

Top News

permanent representative / UN / Foreign Affairs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

59m | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

49m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos