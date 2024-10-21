Govt appoints Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury as new PR to UN

Bangladesh's new Permanent Representative to the UN Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury. Photo: BSS

The government has appointed Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury as the new Ambassador and Permanent Representative (PR) of Bangladesh to the United Nations (UN) in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an order issued yesterday (20 October).

He will succeed Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the current permanent representative to the UN, who is set to retire in December this year.

Chowdhury joined the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu as Ambassador on November 11, 2020.

During his diplomatic career, Chowdhury served in various capacities in Bangladesh's missions in New Delhi, Islamabad, and New York.

At the foreign ministry's headquarters in Dhaka, he held positions in several departments including Administration, External Publicity, Multilateral Economic Affairs, Protocol, United Nations, South East Asia, and the Foreign Service Academy.

Chowdhury, a graduate of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1998.