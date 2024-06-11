Govt appoints Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman as new army chief
"Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, OSP, SGP, PSC, has been promoted to general post and appointed as the Chief of Army Staff for three years from the afternoon of June 23," said a gazette notification of Defence Ministry today.
The government has named Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman as the new Chief of Army Staff.
"Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, OSP, SGP, PSC, has been promoted to general post and appointed as the Chief of Army Staff for three years from the afternoon of June 23," said a gazette notification of Defence Ministry today.