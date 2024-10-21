Govt appoints Journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey as ambassador

Journalist Mushfiqul Fazal ANsarey has been appointed as senior secretary by the interim government on October 21. Photo: Collected.

The interim government has appointed veteran Journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey as an ambassador with the rank of a senior secretary.

The government issued a circular in this regard today (21 October), stating that Ansarey will be placed within the foreign ministry so that he can be posted as an ambassador to a foreign mission.

Ansarey has been appointed on a contractual basis for three years since his joining date, reads the circular.

Ansarey, a staunch critic of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her government, returned home on 5 September after a long exile in the US.

Previously, he served as assistant press secretary to former prime minister Khaleda Zia from 2001 to 2006 and held notable positions with various media outlets in Bangladesh, including The Daily Ittefaq and UNB.

He is a Washington DC-based Bangladeshi journalist well known for asking questions at the press briefings of the United States Department of State.

He is the Executive Editor for the Washington based foreign policy magazine, South Asia Perspectives (SAP).

He is working for JustNewsBD as editor and White House correspondent, covering the UN, US State Department, and Pentagon. He is also the Executive Director at Right to Freedom - R2F, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C, USA. He is a permanent correspondent of the United Nation headquarters.

Ansarey hosted a popular TV show at the NTV, titled Hello Excellency. Around sixty ambassadors and foreign dignitaries participated in the show.