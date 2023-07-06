Govt appoints Ambassador Samina Naz as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Egypt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:10 pm

Govt appoints Ambassador Samina Naz as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Egypt

The government has decided to appoint Ambassador Samina Naz as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Egypt. She will be replacing Ambassador Md Monirul Islam in this capacity.

Ambassador Samina Naz is a career diplomat belonging to the 15th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre. She is currently serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Vietnam with concurrent accreditation to Lao PDR. 

Before the current assignment, she was serving as the deputy high commissioner at Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai. 

Joining the foreign service in 1995, she also served in different capacities in Bangladesh Missions in The Hague, New Delhi and Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York.

Hailing from Dhaka, Ambassador Samina Naz did her BSS and MSS in International Relations from the University of Dhaka. She also took part in several professional training courses both at home and abroad. 

In her personal life, Ambassador Samina Naz is blessed with two children.

 

