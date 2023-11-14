Govt appoints 97 assistant judges

Bangladesh

BSS
14 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 06:27 pm

The ministry has published a gazette notification in this regard

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh
Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Tuesday appointed 97 assistant judges and posted them to different places across the country.

The ministry has published a gazette notification in this regard, ministry sources said.

According to the gazette, the newly appointed judges have been asked to join their respective working stations by 19 November, and if they failed to do so, their appointment letter will be deemed cancelled.

According to ministry sources, the appointment was made following the recommendation of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission on 30 April 2023.

The conditions of their appointment and working stations can be known from the website of Law and Justice Division.

