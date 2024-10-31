Govt appoints 752 legal officers in 11 districts

The government has appointed 752 legal officers at different courts in 11 districts across the country in one week.

Of the legal officers, 83 were appointed in Kishoreganj, 63 in Cox's Bazar, 25 in Rajbari, 128 in Cumilla, 34 in Satkhira, 91 in Narayanganj, 145 in Barishal, 63 in Sunamganj, 44 in Netrokona, 56 in Natore and 20 in Panchagar districts, said an official release.

The law ministry has appointed them as government pleader (GP), additional GP, assistant GP, public prosecutor (PP), additional PP, assistant PP in the courts of the district and session judges, tribunals and courts of special judges in the eleven districts.

Three separate recruitment orders have been issued from the solicitor wing of the law ministry on 24, 29 and 30 October.

The government had also cancelled the appointments of the earlier appointed legal officers and relieved them from their charges, the press release said.