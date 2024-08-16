Govt announces major reshuffle within a week. Which adviser got which ministry?

In a major move, the interim government has redistributed ministries to advisers after four new advisers were sworn in today (16 August), according to a press statement issued by the Chief Advisor's press wing.

Earlier on 9 August, the Cabinet Division announced the distribution of ministries among the advisers, with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus being given charge of 27 ministries and divisions.

According to the new press statement, some advisers have been given charge of new ministries, some others have seen a change in roles.

Who is in charge of which ministry now

Among major reshuffles, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, who has been serving as Home Affairs Adviser, will now look after the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, according to the press statement.

Former director general of Border Guard Bangladesh Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, who has been sworn in as a new advisor today, will be in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will also be in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has also been given charge of the Ministry of Commerce as well.

Among the other new advisers, Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud has been given charge of the Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Education.

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, also a new adviser, has been appointed to the Office of the Chief Adviser.

Former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, another new adviser, has been given charge of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources; the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges; and the Ministry of Railways.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul has also been given charge of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan has been given charge of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works in addition to the Ministry of Industries.

Environment, Forest and Climate Adviser Rizwana Hasan has been additionally given charge of the Ministry of Water Resources.

Sports and Youth Adviser Asif Mahmud, one of two student movement coordinators to sit on the advisory council, has additionally been given charge of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

ICT Adviser Nahid Islam, another student movement coordinator to sit in the advisory council, has additionally been given charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

War Affairs Adviser Farruk-e-Azam has been additionally bestowed the charge of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.