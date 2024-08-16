Govt announces major reshuffle within a week. Which adviser got which ministry?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 09:06 pm

Related News

Govt announces major reshuffle within a week. Which adviser got which ministry?

Earlier on 9 August, the Cabinet Division announced the distribution of ministries among the advisers, with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus being given charge of 27 ministries and divisions

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 09:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a major move, the interim government has redistributed ministries to advisers after four new advisers were sworn in today (16 August), according to a press statement issued by the Chief Advisor's press wing.

Earlier on 9 August, the Cabinet Division announced the distribution of ministries among the advisers, with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus being given charge of 27 ministries and divisions.

According to the new press statement, some advisers have been given charge of new ministries, some others have seen a change in roles.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Who is in charge of which ministry now

Among major reshuffles, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, who has been serving as Home Affairs Adviser, will now look after the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, according to the press statement.

Former director general of Border Guard Bangladesh Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, who has been sworn in as a new advisor today, will be in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will also be in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has also been given charge of the Ministry of Commerce as well.

Among the other new advisers, Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud has been given charge of the Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Education. 

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, also a new adviser, has been appointed to the Office of the Chief Adviser. 

Former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, another new adviser, has been given charge of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources; the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges; and the Ministry of Railways.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul has also been given charge of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan has been given charge of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works in addition to the Ministry of Industries.

Environment, Forest and Climate Adviser Rizwana Hasan has been additionally given charge of the Ministry of Water Resources.

Sports and Youth Adviser Asif Mahmud, one of two student movement coordinators to sit on the advisory council, has additionally been given charge of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

ICT Adviser Nahid Islam, another student movement coordinator to sit in the advisory council, has additionally been given charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
 War Affairs Adviser Farruk-e-Azam has been additionally bestowed the charge of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. 

Top News

interim government / Bangladesh / Major reshuffle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

12h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

2h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

3h | Videos
Players to watch in 2024/25 season

Players to watch in 2024/25 season

39m | Videos
Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

1d | Videos