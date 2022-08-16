Govt announces compensation for Chawkbazar fire victims

The government has decided to provide financial aid to the victims of the fire incident that broke out in a plastic factory situated in the Devidwarghat area of Chawkbazar, Dhaka on Monday (15 August).

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian announced to compensate Tk2 lakh to the families of each victim who lost their lives in the tragic incident, according to a statement issued in this regard on Tuesday.

The state minister also expressed condolences at the death of six people who are deemed missing since the fire until the bodies are identified through DNA testing.

According to officials, the fire ignited around 12.00pm from the ground floor of the building which housed the restaurant.

It took 10 firefighting units some three hours to douse the flames and recover the bodies that were burnt beyond recognition.