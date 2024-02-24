Govt. to announce incentive packages for block brick production: Environment Minister Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury announced that the government will introduce incentive packages to promote the production of environmentally friendly block bricks.

Brick kiln owners can benefit from these incentives as part of the government's efforts to transition away from air-polluting and land-damaging brick kilns. The minister emphasized the designation of specific areas for waste recycling by municipalities.

These announcements were made during a media interaction following a meeting with officials from the Forest Department and the Department of Environment at Feni Circuit House on Saturday (24 February).

During the meeting, the minister urged officials to take proactive measures to combat environmental pollution, including the prohibition of polythene use. He stressed prompt action in cases where environmental clearance is lacking and urged against delays in issuing such clearances.

Additionally, he emphasized the daily clearance of medical and municipal waste and instructed divisional forest officials to reclaim encroached forest land and initiate afforestation projects in urban and coastal regions.

The meeting, chaired by Feni District Magistrate Shahina Akter, was attended by various officials including BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad, Additional Superintendent of Police Din Mohammad, Additional District Magistrate Abishek Das, Divisional Forest Officer Ruhul Amin, and Feni Department of Environment Deputy Director Showkat Ara Kali.

Following the meeting, Feni Awami League General Secretary and local MP Nizam Uddin Hazari and Feni Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapon Miaji extended their greetings to the environment minister with floral tributes.