Govt to amend law to prosecute Jamaat: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Haque has indicated amending the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act to put Jamaat-e-Islami on trial as an organisation for committing war crimes during the war of independence in 1971.

"The amendment to the law will be taken up in the National Parliament soon," he said, replying to questions from journalists after a training workshop at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital on Thursday.

The law minister also said the government will monitor how the Election Commission handles the Jamaat-e-Islami appeal for registration under a different name.

He made the remarks following news that all leaders of the newly-formed Bangladesh Democratic Party that sought the EC's registration belong to Jamaat and its student wing Chhatra Shibir.

In response to another question, Anisul Haque said there is no possibility of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia being sent back to jail before the national elections.

The government is not thinking of changing her conditional release under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he added.

Regarding the trial of Jamaat, the law minister said the government is committed to prosecuting those who committed war crimes in 1971. Many judgments have already been implemented.

"I said long ago that we need some changes in the law to proceed with the trial against Jamaat-e-Islami as an organisation for war crimes and we have already sent the amendment to the cabinet division. We will pass a law in this regard within a few days. Then the trial procedures will begin," he added.

In 2018, the EC scrapped the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, making it clear that the party will not be able to participate in the upcoming national elections. Earlier in 2013, the High Court declared the Jamaat's registration with the EC, illegal.