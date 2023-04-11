Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions

Bangladesh

UNB
11 April, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 06:47 pm

Related News

Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions

UNB
11 April, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 06:47 pm
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved the import of films made in the languages of Indian subcontinent on five conditions including export of films made by Bangladesh.

An office order signed by Information and Broadcasting Ministry Deputy Secretary (Films) Saiful Islam was issued in this regard on Tuesday.

However, maximum 10 movies will be allowed to be imported in the first year against export of 10 movies, said the order.

The order said, considering the Sammilito Chalacchitro Parishad's application regarding the import of films made in languages of Indian subcontinent , the Commerce Ministry's opinion was sought.

It said due to the positive response from the Commerce Ministry, import of films from SAFTA countries has been given permission against the export of Bangladeshi films on the following conditions on experimental basis.

1.      Only legitimate film producers and distributors will be allowed to import films.

2.      Films made in sub-continental languages with subtitles will be allowed to be imported on an experimental basis for two years against export of Bangladeshi films.

3.      In the first year, 10 films will be allowed to be imported against export.

4.      Before screening of imported films, Bangladesh Film Censor Board's certificate must be obtained.

5.      No such films to be allowed to be screened during holy Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha and Durga Puja weeks in Bangladesh.

Splash / Top News

foreign film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

7h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

8h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

9m | TBS World
Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

3h | TBS SPORTS
Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

5h | TBS Stories
Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

8h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze