Govt to allow half fares in BRTC buses for students: Obaidul Quader

In response to the demand of students, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to reduce fares by 50 per cent in BRTC buses across the country, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Obaidul Quader, also the general secretary of Awami League, revealed the information at a press briefing at his residence on Friday morning.

On 3 November, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk15 per litre prompting the transporters to enforce an indefinite strike in the country on 7 November demanding a hike in bus fares.

Amid the worsening public woes caused by the transport strike, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) raised the bus fares of intra-city and inter-district buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively.

Following the fare hike, students started demonstrating in the city streets demanding half fares in public transport for them. Hundreds of students, particularly from Dhaka College, took to the streets to press home their demand.

They alleged that no one is ready there to pay heed to their demand though students have been harassed in public buses by transport workers for demanding low fares.

On 20 November, students from two colleges – Dhaka College and Ideal College -- vandalized 10-12 buses in Science Laboratory area demanding a 50% discount on bus fares in the city for students.

On 23 November, many more students from different colleges joined them in the city streets and threatened to resume demonstrations on Saturday (Nov 27) morning if their two-point demand, including half fare for bus rides for them and their security, is not met by 48 hours.