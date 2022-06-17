Govt allocates Tk80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated Tk80 lakh in cash and 26,000 packets of dry food for flood affected people in various regions of the country. 

Each packet contains food items including rice, pulses, oil, salt and sugar, which is expected to last a week for a family of five, the ministry said in a press release on Friday (17 June).

Of the allocations, Sylhet district has been allotted Tk30 lakh in cash, 200 tonnes of rice, and 8,000 packets of dry and other food items. 

Sunamganj district will be provided Tk30 lakh in cash and 8,000 packets of dry and other food items.

People of Netrokona district will receive Tk10 in cash, 100 tonnes of rice and 3,000 packets of dry and other food items. 

Kurigram district has been allocated Tk10 lakh in case and 1,000 packets of dry and other food items. 

Also the Rangpur and Nilphamari districts will receive 3,000 packets of dry and other food items each. 

