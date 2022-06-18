Govt allocates Tk2.76 crore for flood-affected people

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated Tk2.76 crore in cash, 1,720 tonnes of rice and 58,000 packets of dry food for flood affected people in various regions of the country.

The allocations have been made as humanitarian aid from 17 May till 18 June, the ministry said in a press release on Saturday (18 June).

Of the allocations, Sylhet district has been allotted Tk1.13 crore in cash, 1,000 tonnes of rice, and 20,000 packets of dry and other food items.

Sunamganj district will get Tk98 lakh in cash, 520 tonnes of rice and 12,000 packets of dry and other food items.

People of Netrokona district will be provided Tk20 in cash, 100 tonnes of rice and 5,000 packets of dry and other food items.

Rangpur district will get 3,000 packets of dry and other food items while Nilphamari will receive Tk5 lakh in cash and 3,000 packets of dry and other food items.

Kurigram district has been allocated Tk10 lakh in case and 1,000 packets of dry and other food items.

Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts have been allocated Tk10 lakh and 2,000 packets of dry and other food items each.

People of Sherpur district will receive Tk10 lakh in cash and 4,000 packets of dry and other food items.

Also Jamalpur and Kishoreganj districts will be provided 4,000 packets and 2,000 of dry and other food items respectively.