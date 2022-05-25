Govt allocates Tk 574.14cr to BJMC for paying off labour dues 

The government has allocated Tk574.14 crore to pay off retirement dues and other liabilities of labours and employees of the five state-owned jute mills that were closed down in 2020.

BJMC has to execute a loan agreement with the finance division on the allocation, reads a press release issued by the Ministry of Textiles and Jute on Wednesday.

A letter, signed by the finance ministry on 10 May said the money would have to be repaid in half-yearly installments at 5% interest over the next 20 years (including a five-year grace period).

The detailed expenditure statement along with the list of the workers of the concerned mill should be sent to the finance division within seven days of spending the allotted money.

The government shut down 25 jute mills in a circular issued on 30 June 2020. Workers of 20 jute mills have already got their due payments under a golden handshake policy.

However, workers of five jute mills – Khalishpur Jute Mills, Daulatpur Jute Mills, National Jute Mills, KFD Jute Mills and RR Jute Mills – were not included under the policy as they had been appointed on a daily basis.

