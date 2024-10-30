Govt aims to restore investor confidence in stock market: Adviser Salehuddin

UNB
30 October, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 06:55 pm

We are committed to resolving existing and past issues in the stock market so that both local and international investors feel secure in their investments, he says

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The government is actively working to restore investor confidence in Bangladesh's capital market, with a focus on both short- and long-term stability measures, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said today (30 October). 

Following a meeting with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) at its headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon, the adviser addressed reporters, highlighting the government's commitment to addressing current market challenges.

"We are committed to resolving existing and past issues in the stock market so that both local and international investors feel secure in their investments," Salehuddin said. "Our approach includes both immediate measures and long-term plans to build a sustainable and robust capital market."

He further noted that the discussions centered around key issues, including liquidity challenges and mutual funds, to ensure a more resilient market structure.

BSEC Chairman Khondokar Rashed Maqsood, also present at the meeting, emphasised that several policy concerns were raised with the Finance Adviser. "I outlined key policy issues, and we anticipate that the ministry will make some visible, swift decisions to address pressing problems," he said.

The discussions touched on critical areas such as negative equity, liquidity support, tax reforms, buyback policies, and banking sector reform, all aimed at stabilizing the market and providing investor reassurance.

The finance adviser also consulted with committees investigating stock market irregularities, signalling the government's intent to tackle regulatory issues head-on.

