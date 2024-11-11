Govt aims to increase food stock: Food adviser

Govt aims to increase food stock: Food adviser

Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar. Photo: Collected
Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar. Photo: Collected

Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar today said the government has an aim to increase the stock of food.

The adviser made the remarks while exchanging views with the officials of the Food Ministry in its conference room, according to a press release.

Majumdar paid glowing tribute to martyrs of the July-August mass upsurge. He also prayed for the early recovery of the people injured during the upsurge.

Praising the initiatives taken by the ministry to ensure food safety, the adviser urged officials to face the challenges after identifying all problems with the food ministry and keep the import process continuing.

Mentioning that necessary support will be provided with incentives to encourage private companies to import food, he said some agreements have also been made to further import food. 

The Secretary of the ministry Md Masudul Hasan and senior officials were present at the meeting.

 

