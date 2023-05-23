Govt adopting measures to prevent encroachment of river banks: State minister

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the government is taking proper measures to prevent encroachment of river banks in the country.

"No compromise has been made in preventing encroachment of river banks. Walkways have been constructed along the banks for people," said the minister at a discussion organised by Nongor Trust at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday (23 May).

Khalid Mahmud said, "Bangladesh is moving forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Next October or November we are planning to procure a cruise vessel that can serve foreign tourists. Besides, ships built in Bangladesh are going abroad and creating job opportunities for naval architects of the country. 

"Moreover, eight lighthouses are being constructed for monitoring and guiding foreign ships. The Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) has been introduced at Chittagong and Mongla ports to monitor vessel movements."

Highlighting the importance of protecting the country's rivers, he said, "Rivers are like the veins of a human body. People die when blood stops flowing. Similarly, if the rivers stop flowing, Bangladesh will also be affected."

"Besides, we are working to ensure maritime security," said the minister.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

