Govt to act if any damage to life, property: Law minister on quota protest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:30 pm

“The government’s responsibility is to protect the life and property of the public. If anyone damages this, the government must take action,” he said

Law Minister Anisul Huq speaks to media on 12 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Law Minister Anisul Huq speaks to media on 12 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government will take action if there is any damage to life or property during the quota protest.

"The government's responsibility is to protect the life and property of the people. If anyone obstructs this, the government must take action according to the law," he said in response to journalists' questions about the ongoing quota protest at Brahmanbaria'a Akhaura Railway Station this morning (12 July).

"I believe the students of the new generation who have presented their statements regarding the quota will definitely return home following the orders of the High Court. I also believe they will avoid causing inconvenience or distress to the public and will take their actions accordingly," said Anisul Huq.

Yesterday, Police Additional Commissioner Mahid Uddin said, police will take action in accordance with the law if anyone causes public suffering as the relevant court has already given a verdict on the quota system.

Also, a number of other ministers, including Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Information State Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, urged students to return to class and not hold any more protests. 

Anisul Huq / Quota protest / court

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

