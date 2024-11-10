Government's legitimacy comes from mass uprising: Asif Mahmud 

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain at a meeting on 10 Nov at his ministry office. Photo: BSS
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain at a meeting on 10 Nov at his ministry office. Photo: BSS

The interim government's legitimacy comes from the mass uprising, Labour and employment adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said today (10 November).

"You [journalists] have seen the progress of our activities in the last three months. Our chief adviser is holding meetings regularly with the reform commissions and based on the report, the reform programmes will continue," he said while talking to journalists after attending a coordination meeting on the current labour situation at his ministry office.

"The Article 106 of the Constitution has already given legitimacy to this government. There will be more legal ratification in the ordinance that is being talked about," said Asif Mahmud responding to a question from journalists over the ordinance to be promulgated to give legitimacy to the government.

Asif Mahmud, also youth and sports adviser, said the reform commissions were formed to abolish the fascist system, said a press release.

Based on the suggestions of the reform commissions, an outline has already been formulated to complete the reform process through discussions with stakeholders and political parties, he added.

"We hope we can implement our vision for building a new Bangladesh through this process," the adviser said.

About solving the crisis in the labour market, he said, "We are not solving the problem by killing the workers as before. We are helping the owners to pay wages. But the immediate solution is a tricky one". 

About Bangladesh's awkward position in the previous meetings of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Asif Mahmud said Bangladesh's position at the ILO this time was positive and commendable. 

Several countries have supported Bangladesh in withdrawing the case filed by the ILO, he added.

