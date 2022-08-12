This government will be ousted by a tsunami of mass protest: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the country would face a tsunami of mass protest soon, ousting the present government from power.

"The state of the country needs no telling…The middle class is suffering the most… Ask bus passengers how much bus fares have increased! Rickshaw pullers, farmers, teachers are all in trouble," he said at a rally in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

The Bangladesh Combined Professionals Parishad arranged the programme protesting the unjustified rise in fuel oil prices, soaring prices of commodities, the power crisis, the gas price hike, and indiscriminate firing on political leaders.

As the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Awami League has destroyed the country in a well-planned manner. They have abolished the steady caretaker government system and subjugated the people of the country."

Saying this government is robbing, stealing public money, looting the banks, the BNP Secretary General said now there is no difference between the Awami League government and Pakistanis.

Urging professionals to take to the streets as in the past to oust the government, Mirza Fakhrul said the government should resign, parliament should be abolished, and a new election commission should be formed.

"Quick Rental plants are being paid Tk78,000 crore as capacity charges without generating electricity. In seven years, the government has taken an extra Tk50,000 crore from our pockets in fuel price hikes. Even though fuel prices have gone down in the global market, here they have gone up," he said.

He also said the government has been talking tall on the metro rail, tunnel, bridges and more, but now they are asking for loans from many organisations, including the IMF.

Regarding Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs, the BNP leader said, "The AL government wants voting by EVMs in 300 constituencies, because they know there is no way to win without EVMs. We know people will vote on EVMs for the paddy sheaf, the BNP poll symbol, but rigged votes will go to the boat, the poll symbol of the Awami League."

Alleging that billions of taka were syphoned off from the country, Fakhrul said there is no legal action even though so much money has been laundered, while BNP chief Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned in a false case of embezzling a relatively minor sum of money.

At a Chattogram rally, BNP leaders have warned that they will take to the streets within 10 days and stage anti-government protests over the fuel oil price hike, power crisis and soaring prices of daily commodities.

City unit BNP and associate organisations arranged the programme in front of the party's Kazir Dewri office in the port city, with City BNP Convener Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury in the chair.

As the chief guest, BNP Vice Chairman Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin said "We will not take more time to intensify our anti-government movement. Wait only 10 days, after that, we will take to the streets across the country. With massive protests, the government will no longer be allowed to stay in power."

"After 20 August, no more gatherings will be held in the office premises but on the streets. People's backs are against the wall. Public anger is spreading throughout the country," City BNP Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar said.