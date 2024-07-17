Government shuts down primary schools citing children’s safety

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 01:58 pm

The decision was made public through a press release published by the ministry today (17 July). 

Photo: Collected
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has decided to shut down all the primary schools and non-formal education centres across the country for an indefinite period to keep the children safe from potential harms during violent clashes between Quota Reform Protesters, the police and the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists. 

The decision was made public through a press release published by the ministry today (17 July). 

Yesterday (16 July), the Ministry of Education announced that all secondary, higher secondary, and polytechnic institutions will remain closed until further notice, considering the safety of students.

Primary and secondary schools and many universities have also decided to discontinue their educational activities following a directive issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) yesterday.

 

Ministry of Education / Bangladesh / Quota protest

