Government responsible for communal unrest: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has blamed the government for the recent incidents of communal violence in different parts of the country.

"The government is behind all the attacks on the country's Hindu community," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir during a rally in the city on Saturday.

Demanding an election under a caretaker government, he said, "People want their rights back. They want to vote. Give us a free and fair election under a neutral caretaker government."

He urged the government to step down from power for failing to control the rising food prices.

"The government had said that they would provide rice at Tk10/kg. Where happened to that promise? Take necessary steps to lower the prices of essential commodities," he added.

The senior BNP leader also demanded immediate release of former prime minister and party chief Khaleda Zia who is suffering from chronic diseases and other complications.

