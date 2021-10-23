Government responsible for communal unrest: BNP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 12:51 pm

Related News

Government responsible for communal unrest: BNP

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 12:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has blamed the government for the recent incidents of communal violence in different parts of the country.

"The government is behind all the attacks on the country's Hindu community," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir during a rally in the city on Saturday.

Demanding an election under a caretaker government, he said, "People want their rights back. They want to vote. Give us a free and fair election under a neutral caretaker government."

He urged the government to step down from power for failing to control the rising food prices.

"The government had said that they would provide rice at Tk10/kg. Where happened to that promise? Take necessary steps to lower the prices of essential commodities," he added.

The senior BNP leader also demanded immediate release of former prime minister and party chief Khaleda Zia who is suffering from chronic diseases and other complications.
 

Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Communal violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

1d | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1d | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly